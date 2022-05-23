2 deaths from Covid-19 logged after a month

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

2 deaths from Covid-19 logged after a month

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 07:36 pm
2 deaths from Covid-19 logged after a month

Bangladesh has reported two deaths and 31 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.67% during the same period after testing 4,659 samples across the country.

Earlier on 18 April, Bangladesh reported two deaths from covid, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the data from DGHS, 29,130 people have died so far and 19,53,264 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 193 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours registering a recovery rate of 97.33%.

On Sunday, 29 cases were reported with no death.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37%.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

5h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

8h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

6h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

42m | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

2h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter