2 deaths from Covid-19 logged after a month

Bangladesh has reported two deaths and 31 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8 am Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.67% during the same period after testing 4,659 samples across the country.

Earlier on 18 April, Bangladesh reported two deaths from covid, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the data from DGHS, 29,130 people have died so far and 19,53,264 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 193 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours registering a recovery rate of 97.33%.

On Sunday, 29 cases were reported with no death.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37%.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.