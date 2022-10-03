2 deaths, 696 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 696 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 12% during the same period after testing 5,801 samples across the country.

Also, 538 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.03%.

So far 29,371 people have died and 2,026,908 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

