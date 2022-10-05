2 deaths, 549 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 549 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 13.86% during the same period after testing 3,961 samples across the country.

Also, 431 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97%.

So far 29,374 people have died and 2,028,114 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

