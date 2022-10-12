2 deaths, 456 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 456 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 9.57% during the same period after testing 4,763 samples across the country.

Also, 497 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.08%.

So far 29,388 people have died and 2,031,006 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

