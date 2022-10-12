2 deaths, 456 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
12 October, 2022, 05:09 pm

2 deaths, 456 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 9.57% during the same period

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 05:09 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 456 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 9.57% during the same period after testing 4,763 samples across the country. 

Also, 497 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.08%.

So far 29,388 people have died and 2,031,006 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Covid -19

