2 Covid deaths, 108 cases reported in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 06:10 pm

Related News

2 Covid deaths, 108 cases reported in a day

TBS Report
18 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

After three straight days without any death from Covid-19, the country reported two fatalities and 108 cases from the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Besides, the positivity rate dropped to 1.16% during the same period as 9,279 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh has so far registered 29,114 deaths and 1950,465 cases since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Each of the two deceased was reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions. 

Also, 1,459 Covid patients were cured from the viral infection during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.80%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

4h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

5h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

7h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

20h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

21h | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

23h | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh