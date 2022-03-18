2 Covid deaths, 108 cases reported in a day

After three straight days without any death from Covid-19, the country reported two fatalities and 108 cases from the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, the positivity rate dropped to 1.16% during the same period as 9,279 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh has so far registered 29,114 deaths and 1950,465 cases since the outbreak hit the country in 2020.

Each of the two deceased was reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions.

Also, 1,459 Covid patients were cured from the viral infection during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.80%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.