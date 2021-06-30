1st batch of purchased Chinese vaccine ready to be shipped to Bangladesh

Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.

The first consignment containing two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, which was bought from China under a Government to Government (G2G) arrangement, is ready for delivery.

Hualong Yan, the minister counselor and deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka, made the disclosure posting two photos of the prepped shipment of the vaccines on his Facebook handle today.

He said, "2 million vaccines as the first batch of Bangladeshi government's commercial purchase from China's Sinopharm are ready for delivery in Beijing. China stands by our Bangladeshi friends in fighting the new wave of the pandemic."

On 27 May this year, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved a proposal for buying 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Meanwhile, China gifted 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh in two phases on 12 May and 13 June.