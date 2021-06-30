1st batch of purchased Chinese vaccine ready to be shipped to Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:26 pm

Related News

1st batch of purchased Chinese vaccine ready to be shipped to Bangladesh

Meanwhile, China gifted 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh in two phases on 12 May and 13 June

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 01:26 pm
Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.
Sinopharm has become the first non-Western vaccine that is approved by WHO. Photo: Reuters.

The first consignment containing two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, which was bought from China under a Government to Government (G2G) arrangement, is ready for delivery. 

Hualong Yan, the minister counselor and deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy in Dhaka, made the disclosure posting two photos of the prepped shipment of the vaccines on his Facebook handle today. 

He said, "2 million vaccines as the first batch of Bangladeshi government's commercial purchase from China's Sinopharm are ready for delivery in Beijing. China stands by our Bangladeshi friends in fighting the new wave of the pandemic."

On 27 May this year, the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved a proposal for buying 1.5 crore doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China.

Meanwhile, China gifted 11 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh in two phases on 12 May and 13 June.

Bangladesh / Top News

batch / purchased / Chinese vaccine / Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccine / shipped / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

18h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  