1st, 2nd Covid vaccine doses to stop after 3 October: Health DG

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2022, 06:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam has said the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines will no longer be available in the country after 3 October. 

"Only booster doses will be administered after 3 October. The decision about fourth dose has not been taken as WHO is yet to give approval for the dose," he said in a press briefing at the DGHS conference room Wednesday (28 September).

He noted that the target of Covid vaccination in the country has already been achieved. 

"Of the total population, 97% received the first dose of the vaccine, 90% received the second dose, and 41% received the third or booster dose. This special programme is underway for those who are yet to receive the first and second doses," he added.

He requested people who have not taken the vaccine yet, to get vaccinated during the special campaign. 

Dr Khurshid Alam also urged everyone to follow the hygiene rules as the Covid infection is rising in the country.
 

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b