18 more die at RMCH Covid-19 unit

Eighteen more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Six of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while twelve others died with symptoms.

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Pabna, six from Rajshahi, three from Natore, and one each from Kushtia and Meherpur.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "All these people have died between Tuesday 8am and Wednesday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 403 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 50 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 22.75% after 127 samples came back positive against 558 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.