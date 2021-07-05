Covid-19: Eight districts witness 83 deaths in last 24hrs

Some 83 deaths were recorded at Covid-19 units of different hospitals in eight districts in the last 24 hours.

In the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), eighteen people died during the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Reportedly, five of the deceased were coronavirus positive and twelve others died with Covid-19 symptoms.

One had, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Sunday 8am and Monday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, eight hailed from Rajshahi, four from Naogaon, three from Natore, and one each from Kushtia, Pabna and Chapainawabganj.

A total of 354 people have died in the month of June at the RMCH Covid-19 facility.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 495 against 405 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 69 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 34.09% in Rajshahi and it was 21.05% in Chapainawabganj.

In Chattogram, a high number of Covid-19 infections have been recorded in the corresponding period besides the five reported deaths.

According to the district civil surgeon's office, 559 people tested coronavirus positive after 1,638 samples were examined at eleven diagnostic centres in the district.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, "The number of Covid positives has increased along with the rate of infection, which is around 34%."

In the last five days, twenty-one people in the district have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

In Khulna, seventeen people from three different hospitals - Khulna Dedicated Corona Hospital, Khulna General Hospital and Gazi Medical College Hospital - died from Covid-19 complications in the corresponding period, according to the hospital authorities.

On the other hand, fifteen people – including six Covid positives and nine with symptoms – died in Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, hospital spokesperson Dr Mohiuddin Khan confirmed.

Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College recorded twelve deaths, of whom eleven died before testing positive.

Meanwhile, eight died in Satkhira Medical College, seven in Tangail and one in Kurigram.