170 Covid-related deaths recorded outside Dhaka as of Monday morning

The country has logged 170 Covid-19 related deaths till Monday morning as news of fatalities kept on coming from different districts, exlcuding Dhaka.

These people died between Sunday to Monday morning while undergoing treatment at intensive care units (ICUs) and Covid-19 units of different hospitals all over the country, reports Somoy News.

Mymensingh Medical College Hospital has reported 17 deaths while Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal logged 19 deaths. Besides, 17 people have died in four hospitals in Khulna.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) along with Kushtia, Tangail and Bogura each reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chuadanga, Satkhira, and Jhenaidah reported six deaths each, while, Faridpur and Chattogram logged nine deaths each.

Moreover, two districts- Rangpur, Natore- reported seven and four deaths, respectively. While Netrokona and Joypurhat recorder three deaths each.

In addition to that, two people each died in Sylhet and Kishoreganj, while one each died in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Panchagarh.

Bangladesh yesterday recorded its ever-highest 230 deaths from Covid-19 in a day. The health directorate said the virus situation may worsen further in the next one week if the infection curve keeps rising.