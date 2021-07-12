170 Covid-related deaths recorded outside Dhaka as of Monday morning

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:16 pm

Related News

170 Covid-related deaths recorded outside Dhaka as of Monday morning

These people died between Sunday to Monday morning while undergoing treatment at intensive care units (ICUs) and Covid-19 units of different hospitals all over the country

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 04:16 pm
170 Covid-related deaths recorded outside Dhaka as of Monday morning

The country has logged 170 Covid-19 related deaths till Monday morning as news of fatalities kept on coming from different districts, exlcuding Dhaka.

These people died between Sunday to Monday morning while undergoing treatment at intensive care units (ICUs) and Covid-19 units of different hospitals all over the country, reports Somoy News.

Mymensingh Medical College Hospital has reported 17 deaths while Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal logged 19 deaths. Besides, 17 people have died in four hospitals in Khulna.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) along with Kushtia, Tangail and Bogura each reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chuadanga, Satkhira, and Jhenaidah reported six deaths each, while, Faridpur and Chattogram logged nine deaths each.

Moreover, two districts- Rangpur, Natore- reported seven and four deaths, respectively. While Netrokona and Joypurhat recorder three deaths each. 

In addition to that, two people each died in Sylhet and Kishoreganj, while one each died in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Panchagarh.

Bangladesh yesterday recorded its ever-highest 230 deaths from Covid-19 in a day. The health directorate said the virus situation may worsen further in the next one week if the infection curve keeps rising. 

Top News

death / died / COVID-19 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

20h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

20h | Videos
TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

TBS Sports: Copa brings int'l galore to Messi's empty room

21h | Videos
Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

Mirikadim's white cow: Old Dhaka dweller's first choice

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident