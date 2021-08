Bangladesh received 17 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.

A Biman flight carrying the jabs landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 7.15pm today.

The ministry of health and family welfare confirmed the arrival in a press note.

With this, the country has 1.57 crore doses in total of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in stock.