Single-day deaths from Covid-19 fall to 166, lowest in 17 days

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 slightly dropped today as the country reported 166 casualties in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 17 days.

On 6 July, the country reported 163 deaths from the virus.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 infections due to the dominance of the delta variant, single day deaths first crossed the 200-mark on 7 July and the death toll was recorded over 200 most of the days till 20 July, with the highest ever 232 deaths reported on 19 July.

With today's figures, the country reported below 200 deaths for the third straight day with 187 and 173 casualties reported respectively on Thursday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the country reported 6,364 new cases during the 24 hours. Since 6 July, health officials reported over 11,000 cases each day with two exceptions till 20 July. The highest ever 13,768 cases were reported on 12 July.

With today's additions, so far 18,851 people have died of the virus and 11,46,564 infected, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, the number of samples tested in the 24 hours period increased to 20,493, up from 11,486 in the previous day. Health officials tested over 40,000 samples per day during the surge in infections in mid-July.

In the preceding 24 hours, the positivity rate slightly dropped to 31.05%, down from 32.19% a day ago and the death rate remained unchanged at 1.64%.

Of the total deceased, the highest 60 deaths were reported in Dhaka division followed by 33 each in Khulna and Chattogram, 12 in Rangpur, 10 in Barishal, eight in Sylhet, seven in Rajshahi, and three in Mymensingh division.

Also, 9,006 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.35% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India on Friday saw a slight dip in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as it recorded 35,342 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's data showed, reports Hindustan Times.

The country, however, saw its daily deaths spike after 483 fatalities were recorded by the health ministry, taking the toll to 419,470 so far.

So far 4,154,837 people died of the virus worldwide and 193,588,448 were infected, according to Worldometer data.