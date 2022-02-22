16 Covid deaths, 1,595 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 16 deaths and 1,595 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The current positivity rate dropped to 6.77% during the same period as 23,547 samples were tested across the country.

Nine deaths and 1,951 cases were reported the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,990 and the case tally to 19,36,837.

Of today's deceased, eight were reported in Dhaka, three in Chattogra, two in Rajshahi, and one each was reported in Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 8,357 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 91.47%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.