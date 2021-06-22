13 more deaths reported at RMCH Covid unit

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 09:55 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:30 am

Thirteen people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours.

Five of the deceased were coronavirus positive while eight others died with Covid symptoms.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said, "These people have died between Monday 8am and Tuesday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, twelve hailed from Rajshahi alone and one was from Natore. 

The RMCH Covid unit has recorded 229 deaths in June.

Against 309 Covid-dedicated beds, the number of patients admitted to the dedicated hospital facility stands at 393, with the newly admitted 56 patients in the last 24 hours.

Although a 'special lockdown' has been going on in the district since 11 June, it has failed to inhibit the Covid related hospital admission and deaths.

RMCH / Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) / rajshahi / Covid-19 Deaths / Covid -19 / Coronavirus Pandemic / COVID-19 in Bangladesh

