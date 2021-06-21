13 more deaths reported in RMCH Covid unit

Thirteen people died at the Covid-19 ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Six of the deceased were coronavirus positive while six others had Covid symptoms.

Among the deceased, six hailed from Chapainawabganj, three each from Rajshahi and Natore, and one from Naogaon.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said forty-five out of the total sixty-two patients admitted to the dedicated ward during the same period hailed from Rajshahi alone.

At present, a total of 402 people are receiving treatment in RMCH against 309 beds available for Covid-19 patients.

