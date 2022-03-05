13 Covid deaths, 368 cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 04:18 pm

13 Covid deaths, 368 cases reported in 24 hours

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 04:18 pm

Bangladesh reported 13 more deaths from Covid-19 and 368 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.11% during the same period as 17,463 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh registered six deaths and 604 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,077 and the case tally to 19,46,737. 

Also, 4,018 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 94.52%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.  

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

