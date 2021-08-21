120 more die from Covid-19, lowest in 51 days

Bangladesh reported 120 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am, which is the lowest in 51 days.

Also, the number of daily cases declined significantly to 3,999, lowest in a month, as the health officials tested 23,882 samples in the preceding 24 hours.

The improvement in the country's Covid situation has been seen as the authorities put the country under strict lockdown from the beginning of July till 10 August with an eight-day exemption centering Eid-ul-Adha.

The death curve started lowering from a week after a regular occurrence of over 200 deaths had been witnessed throughout July and the early weeks of August.

The health officials recorded a 16.71% positivity rate and a 1.73% death rate in the 24-hour span.

In Bangladesh, so far 25,143 people have died of the virus and 14,57,194 were infected to date, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, Dhaka division accounted for the highest 40 deaths followed by 27 in Chattogram, 15 in Khulna, 13 in Sylhet, nine in Rajshahi, seven in Rangpur, six in Mymensingh and three died in Barishal division.

Also, 7,666 people were declared free from the viral disease, which took the recovery rate to 93.02% in the last 24 hours.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.