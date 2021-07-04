12 more die at RMCH Covid unit

Twelve more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

One of the deceased was coronavirus positive and ten others died with Covid symptoms. One, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Saturday 6am and Sunday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, six hailed from Rajshahi, three from Chapainawabganj, and one each from Natore, Pabna and Naogaon.

A total of 354 people have died in the month of June at the RMCH Covid-19 facility.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 485 against 405 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 77 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 33.83% in Rajshahi and it was 29.47% in Chapainawabganj.