12 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine reach Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 11:50 pm

Related News

12 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine reach Dhaka

TBS Report
02 July, 2021, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2021, 11:50 pm
12 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine reach Dhaka

Twelve lakh doses of Moderna vaccine has arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka tonight.

An Emirates flight carrying the jabs landed here at 11:22pm. 

Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen MP received the first of the two consignments of 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, received from the United States under the COVAX framework. 

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik MP, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary of Health Services Division Lokman Hossain Miah, and other high officials of Bangladesh Government were also present.

Bangladesh will receive more 13 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine on Saturday from Covax – a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to coronavirus vaccines. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1d | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

4
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured

5
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to introduce escrow service for e-commerce