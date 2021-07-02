12 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine reach Dhaka

Twelve lakh doses of Moderna vaccine has arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka tonight.

An Emirates flight carrying the jabs landed here at 11:22pm.

Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen MP received the first of the two consignments of 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, received from the United States under the COVAX framework.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik MP, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary of Health Services Division Lokman Hossain Miah, and other high officials of Bangladesh Government were also present.

Bangladesh will receive more 13 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine on Saturday from Covax – a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to coronavirus vaccines.