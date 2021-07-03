119 cases filed in Bogura for violating lockdown restrictions

Mobile courts in Bogura filed 119 cases against residents of the district for breaching government restrictions on Saturday, the third day of the ongoing nationwide seven-day strict restrictions.

The district administration has collected a total fine of Tk90,950 with these cases.

Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate of the district administration Jannatul Naim said the district and upazila administrations have been conducting mobile court operations since morning to implement government directives to curb coronavirus infections in the area.

"The violators of the government-imposed restrictions were fined along with the cases," said Jannatul Naim

According to district administration sources, the Bogura district administration on Saturday realised a fine of Tk8,600 in 12 cases, Tk7,000 in 10 cases in Sadar Upazila, Tk9,600 in 16 cases in Sherpur, Tk21,950 in 17 cases in Sariakandi, Tk300 in one case in Sonatala and Tk3,250 in 12 cases in Kahalu, Tk5,600 in six cases in Shibganj, Tk5,900 in 12 cases in Dhunot ,Tk3,000 in two cases in Shajahanpur, Tk9,850 in 11 cases in Dupchanchia, Tk9,700 in 11 cases in Gabtali, Tk500 in three cases in Nandigram and Tk5,200 in six cases in Adamdighi.