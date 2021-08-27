117 more die of Covid as positivity rate falls to 12.78% in 24hrs

TBS Report
27 August, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 06:40 pm

The positivity rate reported today is the lowest in two and a half months

Bangladesh reported 117 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am, taking the death toll to 25,846 in the country. 

Meanwhile, the number of new cases declined to 3,535 during the same period, which took the case tally to 14,86,153. 

Also, the positivity rate fell to 12.78% in the 24 hours period with a downward trend in infections that has been prevailing in the country for the past few weeks. 

The positivity rate reported today is the lowest in 78 days as the country recorded 12.33% of infections on 9 June this year.

Bangladesh reported 102 deaths and 4,698 daily cases a day ago.

In the preceding 24 hours, the health officials tested 27,578 samples in 789 labs across the country.

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.74%.

In the past 24 hours, Dhaka division reported 40 deaths followed by 37 in Chattogram, 11 in Khulna, 10 in Sylhet, six in Barishal, five in Rangpur, four each died in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 6,485 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 94.50% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,816 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,030 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

