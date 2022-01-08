1,116 more test Covid positive in 24hrs

The country reported one more death and 1,116 new positive cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

The positivity rate remained as high as 5.79% riding on the surge in infections as the health officials tested 19,275 samples across the country.

Bangladesh registered one death and 1,146 cases the day before, with the positivity rate at 5.67%.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,099 and the case tally climbed to 15,92,209 in the country. 

In the preceding 24 hours, 154 more patients came round from the viral disease, taking the recovery rate at 97,39%

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March. 

