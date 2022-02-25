11 Covid deaths, 1,406 cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 04:54 pm

Related News

11 Covid deaths, 1,406 cases reported in 24hrs

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 04:54 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths and 1,406 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

The positivity rate dropped to 5.48% during the same period as 25,667 samples were tested across the country. 

Covid killed ten people and infected 1,516 more the day before. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,016 and the case tally to 19,41,57. 

Of today's deceased, four were reported in Chattogram, two each in Barishal and Sylhet, and one each was reported in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Also, 6,936 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

6h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

6h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

53m | Videos
Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

53m | Videos
Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

58m | Videos
Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

58m | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused