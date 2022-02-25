11 Covid deaths, 1,406 cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 11 more deaths and 1,406 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The positivity rate dropped to 5.48% during the same period as 25,667 samples were tested across the country.

Covid killed ten people and infected 1,516 more the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,016 and the case tally to 19,41,57.

Of today's deceased, four were reported in Chattogram, two each in Barishal and Sylhet, and one each was reported in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

Also, 6,936 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.