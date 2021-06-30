106 executive magistrates to run mobile courts in lockdown

A total of 106 executive magistrates will operate mobile courts during the upcoming strict lockdown, starting on 1 July with an aim to stem the surge of Covid-19 cases.

The public administration ministry on Wednesday issued a notification in this regard addressing eight divisional commissioners' offices.

The executive magistrates will perform their duty as per the direction of divisional commissioners from Thursday.

Bangladesh is going into a weeklong strict lockdown from Thursday morning, in an effort to stem the tide of Covid-19 cases and deaths.