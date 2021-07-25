1000-bed BSMMU Covid field hospital to be launched on 31 July

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:15 pm

Related News

1000-bed BSMMU Covid field hospital to be launched on 31 July

The facility will include regular wards as well as Intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU)

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 03:15 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

A 1,000-bed field hospital to treat patients infected with coronavirus is being set up at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), which will be launched on 31 July (Saturday).

The facility will include regular wards as well as Intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU).

Health Minister Zahid Malek announced the launching date today after inspecting the progress of the field hospital yesterday afternoon.

He said, "The Covid-19 infection in the country is on the rise and it may result in hospital-bed crises if not controlled."

Top News

BSMMU / Covid-19 Hospital / Coronavirus Field Hospital / Field hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

20h | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds