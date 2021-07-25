1000-bed BSMMU Covid field hospital to be launched on 31 July

A 1,000-bed field hospital to treat patients infected with coronavirus is being set up at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), which will be launched on 31 July (Saturday).

The facility will include regular wards as well as Intensive care unit (ICU) and high dependency unit (HDU).

Health Minister Zahid Malek announced the launching date today after inspecting the progress of the field hospital yesterday afternoon.

He said, "The Covid-19 infection in the country is on the rise and it may result in hospital-bed crises if not controlled."