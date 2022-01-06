10 Omicron cases reported as daily infections cross 1,000 again after 99 days

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:31 pm

Related News

10 Omicron cases reported as daily infections cross 1,000 again after 99 days

Seven more deaths reported in last 24 hours

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 10:31 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 10 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday.

With this, the total number of confirmed Omicron cases rose to 20; all of those were from Dhaka city.

The information on the new Omicron cases were published on the Germany-based global database GISAID on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh rose to 1,140 on Thursday, which is the highest in the past 99 days, taking the positivity rate to 4.86%. Seven more deaths from the virus were also reported in the same period.

On 29 September last year, Bangladesh reported 1,178 cases and since then the daily cases continued to go down and remained below 800 for the past few months.

Professor Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, told The Business Standard that it is a matter of concern that the positivity rate has gone from 1% to almost 5% in just two weeks.

"Masks can resist all kinds of variants so everyone should wear a mask. Besides, everyone has to be vaccinated. Hospitals need to be prepared with adequate oxygen and other arrangements required for the treatment of Covid-19 patients," he added.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,097 and the case tally climbed to 15,89,947 in the country.

Also, 196 patients were declared Covid-19 free during the 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.51%.

Omicron

The samples were collected from the patients between 14 December and 3 January – including five in the past seven days till 30 December.

There was no data on the travel history of these new Omicron cases available on the website.

The Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives (iDesHi), the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research,

Bangladesh (icddr,b) and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) submitted those genome sequence data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March the same year.
 

Top News

Covid -19 / omicron

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

11h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

12h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

13h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1h | Videos
The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

3h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

5h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership