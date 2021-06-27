10 more die at RMCH Covid facility

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 10:27 am

Ten more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Reportedly, one of the deceased was coronavirus positive and eight others died with Covid symptoms. One victim, however, tested negative.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Saturday 6am and Sunday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, four each hailed from Rajshahi and Natore, and two were from Chapainawabganj. 

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 434 against 357 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 55 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 29.08% in Rajshahi and it was 11.90% in Chapainawabganj. 

