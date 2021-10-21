10 more die from Covid-19 in a day

Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, 243 people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate dropped to 1.51% as the health officials tested 16,088 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported six casualties and 368 infections on Wednesday.

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,801 and the case tally climbed to 15,66,907 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in Chattogram division, three in Dhaka, and one each died in Khulna, nine in Barishal, and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 534 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.65% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,806 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,995 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.