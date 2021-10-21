10 more die from Covid-19 in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:26 pm

Related News

10 more die from Covid-19 in a day

In the past 24 hours, 243 people tested positive for the virus

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:26 pm

Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Besides, 243 people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The positivity rate dropped to 1.51% as the health officials tested 16,088 samples across the country.  

Bangladesh reported six casualties and 368 infections on Wednesday. 

With the latest addtions, the death toll reached 27,801 and the case tally climbed to 15,66,907 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in Chattogram division, three in Dhaka, and one each died in Khulna, nine in Barishal, and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 534 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.65% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,806 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,995 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Evaly will run by HC formed board

Evaly will run by HC formed board

Now | Videos
Govt. to construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

Govt. to construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

14m | Videos
An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

24m | Videos
Protest against communal violence at Shahbagh

Protest against communal violence at Shahbagh

34m | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025