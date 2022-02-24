10 more die of Covid, 1,516 new cases 

Bangladesh reported 10 deaths and 1,516 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The current positivity rate dropped to 5.53% during the same period as 27,250 samples were tested across the country.

Five deaths and 1,298 cases were reported the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,005 and the case tally to 19,39,651.

The five deaths were reported in Dhaka division.

Also, 6,459 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 92.09%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.

