10 lakh more doses of Sinopharm vaccine reach Dhaka

Ten lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived at Dhaka airport from China at 10pm on Thursday.

Confirming the matter, Health Ministry's Senior Information Officer Maidul Islam Prodhan said, "More 20 lakh doses of the same vaccine will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in separate flights early Friday."

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh received 40 lakh Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses in two phases on 16 and 18 July from China. Before that another 20 lakh vaccine doses arrived on 2 July as per contract.

Bangladesh purchased three crore doses of vaccine from Sinopharm, which is expected to arrive in the country within the next three months.

Vaccination at union level will begin from 7 August with the Sinopharm jabs.