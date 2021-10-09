10 lakh Covishield vaccines reach Dhaka from India

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 08:05 pm

Related News

10 lakh Covishield vaccines reach Dhaka from India

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
10 lakh Covishield vaccines reach Dhaka from India

Bangladesh on Saturday received 10 lakh doses of Covishied vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII).

A consignment carrying the vaccines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:54pm, Maidul Islam Prodhan, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed it to The Business Standard. 

Beximco Pharmaceuticals received the consignment at the airport.

India halted vaccine export in March following deadly spikes in Covid-19 deaths and cases in the country. Some 190 countries, including Bangladesh, were affected by the sudden decision.

In November last year, Bangladesh's health ministry signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with the Serum Institute and Beximco to import three crore doses of Covishied vaccine which was developed by SII in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Serum Institute was supposed to deliver the jabs over a period of six months – 50 lakh a month. 

The first consignment of 50 lakh doses of the vaccine arrived in Dhaka on 25 January. The second batch of 20 lakh doses arrived here on 22 February. India halted vaccine supply afterwards putting Bangladesh's vaccination campaign in jeopardy.

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19 / Vaccine / India / Covishield

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users