10 Habiganj judges test positive for Covid-19

At least 10 lower court judges of Habiganj district have tested positive for Covid-19.

The infected judges include – Land Survey Tribunal Judge Sirajam Munira, Senior Assistant Judge Tania Islam; assistant judges Abhijit Chowdhury, Sajid-ul-Hasan Chowdhury, and Md Abdul Hamid; senior judicial magistrates Mohammad Sultan Uddin, and Md Zakir Hossain, and judicial magistrates Fakhrul Islam, Rahela Parveen, and Tahmina Haque.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Habiganj Chief judicial Magistrate Court official Md Shakil Mia on Monday said that out of the 28 judges working in the district, a total of 10 have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"The judges got infected in the past few days. They are currently undergoing treatment in home isolation.

"Meanwhile, monitoring has been strengthened in the court areas to properly ensure the government issued health safety protocols."

Regular court works have been interrupted due to this untoward development, he said adding that there has been a lot of stagnation in the judiciary.

