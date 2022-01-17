Daily Covid cases cross 6,000-mark, 10 more deaths reported in last 24-hr

With the country's Covid situation deteriorating fast, 10 more deaths and 6,676 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The number of daily infections rose above 6,000 in a day apart as 5,222 cases were reported on Sunday.

Also, the current positivity rate went up to 20.88% from 17.82% in the previous day.

Bangladesh logged 28,154 deaths and 16,28,387 cases since the outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, the authorities beefed up testings as 31,980 samples were tested during the 24 hours period. It was 29,305 the day earlier.

Among the deaths, seven were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one in Barishal division.

Also, 427 Covid patients recovered from the virus during the same period with the recovery rate of 95.62%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March same year.