1 dies of Covid in 24hrs; positivity rate rises above 2%

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Besides, 342 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate rose above 2% again following a worldwide surge in Covid cases owing to the spread of new Omicron variant.

The health officials tested 16,913 samples across the country and recorded a 2.02% positivity rate in the preceding 24 hours.

Earlier, on 18 December, the positivity rate dropped below 1% followed by a steady rise since then.

Bangladesh saw two deaths and 382 cases on Thursday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,055 and the case tally increased to 15,82,710 in the country.

The Rajshahi division reported the country's only death in the past 24 hours.

Also, 292 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.