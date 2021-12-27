1 dies of Covid in 24hrs; positivity rate rises to 2.16%

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, 373 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.16%, up from 1.57% a day ago, after 17,271 samples were tested across the country.

Covid killed four people and infected 268 more in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,061 and the case tally increased to 15,83,626 in the country.

Also, 323 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.73% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.