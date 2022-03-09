1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

09 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 04:44 pm

1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

The positivity rate came down to 1.97%

09 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 04:44 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 and 323 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.97% during the same period as 16,225 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh registered seven deaths and 446 cases the day before.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,097 and the case tally to 19,48,471. 

Also, 2,824 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.09%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.  

