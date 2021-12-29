1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 06:59 pm

Related News

1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.37

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 06:59 pm
1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 495 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.37, after 20,914 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,063 and the case tally increased to 15,84,518 in the country.

Also, 372 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March. 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

3h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

6h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

8h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

1h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

2h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

20h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec