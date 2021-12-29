1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Besides, 495 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.37, after 20,914 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,063 and the case tally increased to 15,84,518 in the country.

Also, 372 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.