1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The only death was reported from the Dhaka division.

Besides, 352 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.87%, as the health officials tested 18,779 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,052 and the case tally increased to 15,81,986 in the country.

Bangladesh reported one death and 291 cases in the previous day.

Also, 281 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

