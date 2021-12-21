1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 05:55 pm
21 December, 2021, 06:03 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

The only death was reported from the Dhaka division.

Besides, 291 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.39%, as the health officials tested 20,909 samples across the country.  

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,051 and the case tally increased to 15,81,634 in the country.

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 260 cases in the previous day.

Also, 264 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
 

