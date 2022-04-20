1 dies of Covid in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 05:11 pm

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 28 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was recorded at .55% after 5,098 samples were tested across the country.

The country reported zero death and 50 new cases from Covid-19 in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 29,127 and the case tally increased to 195,52,440 in the country.

Also, 546 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.91% recovery rate.

The country's first Covid case was reported on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

