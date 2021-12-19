1 dies of Covid in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, 211 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.22%, as the health officials tested 17,332 samples across the country.

The country reported four deaths and 112 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,048 and the case tally increased to 15,81,083 in the country.

Also, 168 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.75% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.