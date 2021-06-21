1 dies, 61 test positive for Covid-19 in C'nawabganj

One more person died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours raising the total number of deaths to 91 in the district.

"The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 3,571 as 61 more people were detected positive after testing 275 samples in the district during the period while the infection rate is 22.18 percent," sources of the Civil Surgeon Office here confirmed.

The new fatality is reported from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.

Among the newly detected patients, 11 people are from Sadar upazila, three from Shibganj upazila, six from Gomastapur upazila and 41 from Bholahat upazila.

A total of 1,190 patients, in which 71 in dedicated Covid-19 hospital and others in home quarantine, are undergoing treatment in the district while 2,291 patients have so far recovered from the deadly disease here, the sources added.