1 dies, 61 test positive for Covid-19 in C'nawabganj

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

BSS
21 June, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 12:51 pm

Related News

1 dies, 61 test positive for Covid-19 in C'nawabganj

“The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 3,571 as 61 more people were detected positive after testing 275 samples in the district during the period while the infection rate is 22.18 percent”

BSS
21 June, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 12:51 pm
1 dies, 61 test positive for Covid-19 in C&#039;nawabganj

One more person died of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours raising the total number of deaths to 91 in the district.

"The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 3,571 as 61 more people were detected positive after testing 275 samples in the district during the period while the infection rate is 22.18 percent," sources of the Civil Surgeon Office here confirmed.

The new fatality is reported from Chapainawabganj Sadar upazila.

Among the newly detected patients, 11 people are from Sadar upazila, three from Shibganj upazila, six from Gomastapur upazila and 41 from Bholahat upazila.

A total of 1,190 patients, in which 71 in dedicated Covid-19 hospital and others in home quarantine, are undergoing treatment in the district while 2,291 patients have so far recovered from the deadly disease here, the sources added.

Bangladesh

died / infected / COVID-19 / Chapainawabganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

59m | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020