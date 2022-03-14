1 die, 239 test positive for Covid in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:21 pm

Related News

1 die, 239 test positive for Covid in 24hrs

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:21 pm
Photo collected from Guardian
Photo collected from Guardian

Covid-19 killed one man from Chattogram division and infected 239 people across the country in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

The positivity rate dropped to 1.75% during the same period as 13,667 samples were tested across the country.

Three deaths and 233 cases were reported the previous day. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,112 and the case tally to 19,49,725. 

Also, 1,922 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.54%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

7h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

8h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

22h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

22h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

22h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion