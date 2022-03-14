1 die, 239 test positive for Covid in 24hrs

Covid-19 killed one man from Chattogram division and infected 239 people across the country in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The positivity rate dropped to 1.75% during the same period as 13,667 samples were tested across the country.

Three deaths and 233 cases were reported the previous day.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 29,112 and the case tally to 19,49,725.

Also, 1,922 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.54%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.