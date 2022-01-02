1 death reported in 24hrs, positivity rate 2.91%

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

On the contrary to the decline in deaths, the number of daily cases went up to 557 during the same period.

Also, the positivity rate rose to 2.91%, up from 2.43% a day ago, as 19,130 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 370 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,077 and the case tally climbed to 15,86,466 in the country.

Also, 253 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.67%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.