1 death reported in 24hrs, positivity rate 2.91%

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:17 pm

Related News

1 death reported in 24hrs, positivity rate 2.91%

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:17 pm

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

On the contrary to the decline in deaths, the number of daily cases went up to 557 during the same period. 

Also, the positivity rate rose to 2.91%, up from 2.43% a day ago, as 19,130 samples were tested across the country.   

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 370 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,077 and the case tally climbed to 15,86,466 in the country. 

Also, 253 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.67%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

6h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

6h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

2h | Videos
1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

2h | Videos
New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

18h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report