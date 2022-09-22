1 death, 678 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death and 678 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 14.13% during the same period as 4,798 samples were tested across the country.

Also, 339 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.11%.

So far 29,346 people have died and 2,020,148 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

