1 death, 445 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death and 445 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.92% during the same period after testing 4,987 samples across the country.

Also, 686 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.09%.

So far 29,389 people have died and 2,031,451 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

