1 death, 445 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 05:29 pm

Related News

1 death, 445 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.92% during the same period

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 05:29 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported one death and 445 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.92% during the same period after testing 4,987 samples across the country. 

Also, 686 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.09%.

So far 29,389 people have died and 2,031,451 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

7h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

8h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

3h | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

6h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

21h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'