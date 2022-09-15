1 death, 438 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 03:42 pm

Related News

1 death, 438 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.90%

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 03:42 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported one death and 438 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.90%, up from 8.41% a day ago, during the same period as 4,920 samples were tested across the country. 

Also, 303 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.18%.

So far 29,337 people have died and 20,16,583 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Advocates suggest that the four-day work week can increase worker satisfaction and productivity. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The four-day work week: Who is trialling it and does it work?

6h | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

He thought he would grow up to be a rickshaw-puller. Instead he is a US exchange student

8h | Pursuit
A man walks with children amid flood water along a road, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Nowshera, Pakistan August 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan and the fight for climate justice

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Different greenback rates for different people: A new set of challenges

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

Scientists find two more planets like Earth

5h | Videos
Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

Is PS5 the future of console gaming?

5h | Videos
Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

Nilachal's blind singer amazes tourists

18h | Videos
Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation