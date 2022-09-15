1 death, 438 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 438 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.90%, up from 8.41% a day ago, during the same period as 4,920 samples were tested across the country.

Also, 303 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.18%.

So far 29,337 people have died and 20,16,583 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

