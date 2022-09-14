1 death, 402 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 402 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 8.41%, a drop from 10.55% on Tuesday, during the same period as 4,781 samples were tested across the country.

Also, 217 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.19%.

So far 29,336 people have died and 20,16,145 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

