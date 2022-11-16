1 death, 35 cases from Covid-19 reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death and 35 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday (16 November).

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.05% during the same period after testing 3,324 samples across the country.

Also, 86 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.44%.

So far 29,430 people have died and 2,036,268 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

