1 death, 32 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death and 32 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday (7 December).

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.99% during the same period after testing 3,247 samples across the country.

Also, 70 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.52%.

So far 29,436 people have died and 2,036,717 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

