1 death, 32 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

1 death, 32 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.99% during the same period

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 04:46 pm
1 death, 32 Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported one death and 32 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday (7 December). 

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.99% during the same period after testing 3,247 samples across the country. 

Also, 70 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.52%.

So far 29,436 people have died and 2,036,717 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.
 

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

5h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

6h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

7h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

22h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

1d | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup